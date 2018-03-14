ALSO READ: Reasons your lips are on a dry spell

No matter how busy you are, you have to take some time out to take care of your body so it can take care of you. A detox bath is the best place to begin. Not only does it give your body and mind the opportunity to purge toxins, it will leave you feeling calm, soothed and renewed ready for the next day.

As it flushes out toxins, your body absorbs all the important nutrients lowering your toxin load. It is not just about taking a hot bath, it is about helping your body become better. No matter how clean you are or how much clean diet you eat, we are all exposed to harmful agents everywhere from the air we breathe, the food we eat to the water we drink.

Sound like a good idea? Here are five detox baths you should try at least once.

Epsom salt

Also known as magnesium sulfate, Epsom salts are a natural way to draw out toxins, ease stress, improve sleep and concentration, regulate enzyme activity, reduce the risk of blood clots and hardened arteries among other benefits. Epsom salt is broken down into different components when dissolved in water making it easily absorbed by the skin. Add a cup of the salt to your bath water and soak for 40 minutes. Do so before bed time as you might feel exhausted which is normal and you will have a very restful night.

Hydrogen peroxide

If you’re having some skin issues the solution could be easier than you think. This cheap but very effective option will clear skin infections and ailments once it comes into contact with your body. Use a cup or two of the hydrogen peroxide with your bath water and soak for half an hour or more. Moisturize with a natural oil to replenish your skin.

Ginger

The uses and benefits of ginger are never-ending. Another natural way to revamp and treat your skin is through a ginger bath. Crush fresh ginger into powder and add it to your bath water. Feel free to throw in other ingredients such as baking soda and apple cider vinegar for more benefits and soak for an hour. This is most effective for those fighting a cold, to clear congestion and ease aching joints.

Green tea

Can you think of anything more calming than a cup of green tea? Now picture that on your entire body. On a bath tub run hot water and add five to ten bags of green tea and let them infuse for 15 minutes. Pull them out and soak for an hour. You will begin to notice a difference in your overall health days after.

Lavender oil

With a scent like that and an endless list of benefits, it is no wonder lavender oil is one of the most used natural oils in the world. It is soothing enough to relieve extreme stress and can lull you to sleep while also improving skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Add at least 10 drops of the oil into your bath water and soak from the neck down for at least 30 minutes.

