Delighted Messi shares happiness with his fans as he announces arrival of his third son

Derrick Oluoch

12th Mar 2018
Messi and his wife Antonella with their sons

Football icon Lionel Messi is now a father to three sons after his wife successfully delivered a day ago.

The Barcelona star confirmed the news on his Instagram where he announced the name of the newborn, Ciro, and that the mother and the baby had both come through with no issues:

 

Bienvenido Ciro !!! Gracias a Dios salió todo perfecto . La mamá y el están muy bien . Estamos súper felices !!!!!????

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

“Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. Mom and he are very well. We are super happy!”

Messi got married last year to his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo after 20 years courtship according to Daily Mail. They have two other sons: Thiago, his first child and second Mateo born in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Lionel Messi is among the top players expected to light up the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Messi newborn
Lionel Messi
family
Messi wedding

