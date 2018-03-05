Keroche breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has proven that all is possible when it comes to weight loss. To her, losing weight is a walk in the park as she takes to her social media pages to confess that she had to shade some seven kilograms she had gained thus hitting the gym hard one more time.
ALSO READ: Don’t succumb to his perverted ways: Save the risqué, steamy texts for your committed relationship
“Truth be told I had added 7kgs before my birthday hence the “tyres”, but as the fighter I have always believed in getting back up,” reads part of her post on Instagram.
I have no idea why people get angry when they read hurtful comments about themselves, sometimes they could be right and personally i get motivated by such comments. Truth be told I had added 7kgs before my birthday hence the "tyres", but as the fighter I have always believed in getting back up. This is me 1 month after my birthday. I have lost all the added weight and I am now looking into building muscles. I just began another journey. ION to answer the question of why I don't post video and pictures of me working out it's because I find them wasting my time and also my trainers time but I'll be posting when I can. I also haven't forgotten my promise about helping you to loose weight before Easter holidays. Thank you @eveal_health_and_fitness and Video/Pictures by @254celebritytrainer . #myweightlossjourney #nogivingup #strengthtraining #2yearsresults #from124kgs #to63kgs
Anerlisa took the moment to share pictures and clips of herself working out in the gym, appreciating herself for losing all the weight she had gained before her birthday.
The Nero Company Limited boss now weighs an impressive 63kgs having lost 61kgs since she started her weight loss journey in 2016.
ALSO READ: The pride of women: Struggles that only women will understand
[Photos Instagram]