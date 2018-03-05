Keroche breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai

Keroche breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has proven that all is possible when it comes to weight loss. To her, losing weight is a walk in the park as she takes to her social media pages to confess that she had to shade some seven kilograms she had gained thus hitting the gym hard one more time.

“Truth be told I had added 7kgs before my birthday hence the “tyres”, but as the fighter I have always believed in getting back up,” reads part of her post on Instagram.

Anerlisa took the moment to share pictures and clips of herself working out in the gym, appreciating herself for losing all the weight she had gained before her birthday. Before and After

The Nero Company Limited boss now weighs an impressive 63kgs having lost 61kgs since she started her weight loss journey in 2016.

