We give you our trending stories of the week incase you missed it

Wanja Mbuthia

03rd Mar 2018

ALSO READ: The magical effect of lemon and honey on your body

It is a Saturday which normally is usually a laid back day. Probably you had a busy week and couldn’t keep up with our trending stories, worry not for we compiled a list of our top stories of the week. Take a look:

‘I am happily married to a Simba,’ Julie Gichuru responds to a ‘hustler’ seeking to be her toy-boy- A young man hustling in Qatar made known his feelings about the former TV beauty known to her and she replied in the most classic way: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001271572/i-am-happily-married-to-a-simba-julie-gichuru-responds-to-a-hustler-seeking-to-be-her-toy-boy

Advantages of Aloe Vera no one will tell you about- This is about the magical impact OFaloe vera on the skin. https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001271312/advantages-of-aloe-vera-no-one-will-tell-you-about

Here is what men with big manhoods have to deal with- This is basically about struggles of men who are ‘well endowed’: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001271312/advantages-of-aloe-vera-no-one-will-tell-you-about

ALSO READ: 5 medicines you should not give babies

Lillian Muli is indeed pregnant and here is the man responsible- It is about unveiling Jared Nevaton, the guy who made Lillian pregnant: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001270986/lillian-muli-is-indeed-pregnant-and-here-is-the-man-responsible-for-her-pregnancy

Why Luhya-Luo women make the best cheats- This is a story trying to explain why most women from western are unfaithful to their partners: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001265200/why-luo-luhya-wives-make-the-best-cheats

