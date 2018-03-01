‘I am happily married to a Simba,’ Julie Gichuru responds to a ‘hustler’ seeking to be her toy-boy

Julie Gichuru

Julie Gichuru is with no doubt a perfect definition of beauty with brains. The former TV siren of course has many suitors and many men drooling over her but have no courage to approach or rather declare their feelings towards her.

ALSO READ: Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

That, however isn’t the case with one young Kenyan working in Qatar, the young man has guts and decided to pour out his heart to Julie Gichuru.

In response to the young man, Julie took her time to give him a perfect response and her fans are impressed.

Here is what she penned down:

“Dear Sir

Thank you for taking the time to share a comment on my platform. Allow me first to clarify that my name is Julie, not Judy.

I felt motivated to respond to your comment because you say you are working hard hustling in Qatar. I congratulate you for your effort. I also noted that you seemed to offer or suggest that you are available as a ‘toy boy’, allow me to say that’s not my thing, not at all. I am happily married to a Simba and by the grace of God we shall grow old together.

While I do not judge your apparent willingness to be a ‘toy boy’ allow me to speak to you as a mother would to her son. We all start somewhere, very few are born at the top. Indeed, out of the few that are born at the top, many end up at the bottom if they cannot work hard and work smart. You are therefore underselling yourself and demeaning your own value through derogatory references to your ‘status’. You are a hard working man, stand tall with your back straight and your head held high. Have pride in yourself. Focus your heart and mind on your goal and step by step, work towards it. There is no shame in hustling, I worked three jobs at one time in University, one of those jobs was literally hard labour, a twelve hour overnight shift in a baking factory. Indeed, there is no shame in your hustle, maisha ‘ni kujipanga my fren’. Fanya kazi na bidii, and take pride in that.

Embrace and understand your value and stop offering yourself to women you really don’t know, and underselling yourself while you are at it. Take pride in who you are, make a plan and then live knowing that each and every person is special, is worthy, is of value because each of us are made in the image of the Almighty and HE knows YOUR name!

ALSO READ: 5 married celebrities who don’t have children

I wish you all the best on your journey of life,

Blessings,

Julie Gathoni Sumira wa Gichuru

PS: Please, do learn to punctuate. It will be of great help should you need to communicate with potential employers, business partners etc.”