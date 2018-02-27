Advantages of Aloe Vera no one will tell you about

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one the best plant provided by Mother Nature. This healing herb grows in dry climate. It’s easy to find in rural areas but if you live in the city you can grow it in a pot in your balcony or in your yard.

That’s how friendly this plant is. It will cost you zero coin to have it.



ALOE VERA GEL

If you have the plant just get a piece of it wash cut and extract the gel. Get a cucumber, wash it and grate to extract the juice. Now, mix the Aloe Vera gel with the cucumber juice then apply on your skin. You will be surprised with the feeling and the results.



If you live in the city you will have to spend few hundreds to purchase the product but trust me it’s pocket friendly.



Aloe vera is a very handy substitute for sunscreen. I am speaking from experience since there is a time I travelled to the coast and unfortunately forgot my sunscreen. I used the Aloe Vera gel and it worked very well for me. I would just apply a thin layer of the gel in the morning before stepping out and in the evening before bed.



Advantages of Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel helps in sunburn through its powerful healing activity at the epithelial level of the skin.

It helps to calm down the skin

It helps in soothing, cooling ,restoring the fine lines on your skin and on top of that it moisturizes your skin.

For men, if after your beard shave you get itchy, bumps or pimples., try some aloe Vera gel.

It heals rashes as well. Apply a thin layer morning and evening. You can leave it overnight for best results.

If you don’t have a sunscreen your plan B should be Aloe Vera Gel