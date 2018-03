Paul Babu Owino Ongili, the young controversial politician whose election as Embakasi East’s MP has been nullified is a household name. We all know Babu first as SONU’S chairman before he joined mainstream politics. That therefore means we know Babu the politician. But how’s he as a husband and dad?

Here are photos of Babu Owino’s cute daughter and Kikuyu wife, Fridah Muthoni .