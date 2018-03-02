﻿ Down memory lane: Throwback photos of Lupita Nyong’o as she celebrates 35th Birthday : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Lupita Nyong'o turns a year older. Take a look at photos from way bay

Wanja Mbuthia

02nd Mar 2018

Happy belated birthday Lupita!!! Our very own Lupita Nyong’o turned a year older yesterday. The beauty is seemingly at the peak of her glory. She has literally been in the lips of everyone moreso every Kenyan lately. Thanks to starring in ‘Black Panther’ the current in-thing.

Lupita has over the years found her niche in the Hollywood world. Her acting skills are with no doubt natural.

But where did Lupita come from? We have complied a collection of throwback photos of the actress.

 

Disclaimer: Some of these photos are from movies she has featured in.

