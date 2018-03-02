ALSO READ: Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

If there is a couple that’s a true inspiration is Dj Soxxy and Anne. They were faced with a huge storm that nearly cost their marriage which was Anne’s incurable condition; Infertility. They were both ready to fight this despite it because the married couple vowed at the altar; ‘For better for worse’ and decided to surrender it all to God, later on, she discovered she is pregnant. They were blessed with a baby girl, Eliana and in 2016 they welcomed a baby boy, Ethan. What we love about Dj Soxxy is that he never gave up on the wife, he was there for her!

Picture yourself with the love of your life in such a situation whereby your gynecologist tells you that you cannot have any child. How sad is that and what a storm! Would you leave your wife? Would you be there for her and fight that obstacle?

Below are cute pictures of Dj Soxxy that show he is a proud father:

ALSO READ: This is the celebrity couple that stayed celibate for two and a half years until their wedding night

ALSO READ: Steve Mbogo gifts his wife a watch worth a plot in the suburbs