﻿ MP Millie Odhiambo rallies colleagues, promises to support embattled ex-journalist Louis Otieno : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Outspoken MP Millie Odhiambo pledges help for dejected ex-journalist Louis Otieno

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

26th Feb 2018
Suba North MP Hon Millie Odhiambo

Leading a section of MPs, Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo vowed to aid embattled former TV personality Louis Otieno after he came forward and made public his situation.

ALSO READ: Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Speaking at Orange House, Hon Millie promised to rally her colleagues and raise funds and resources to get Louis out of his predicament.

“Our attention has been brought to the plight of Louis Otieno, who was a top media personality in Kenya and we want to say that as concerned Members of Parliament that we are going to support him in whichever little way we can.” Said Millie as she addressed the press at the ODM Party National Governing Council function.

The former journalist caused a stir after he revealed that his close friends abandoned him at his hour of need despite some them making it big in life. He stated that his life changed drastically since his downfall from being a reputable media personality.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with KTN, Louis who is suffering from acute pancreatic and have since lost his hearing, appealed to the public to help him raise funds for an implant procedure abroad to restore his hearing.

Former TV presenter Louis Otieno

The move by the legislators will come as great help to the embattled journalist who is eagerly in need of the hearing implant and has since lost his balance due to his hearing problem.

Louis believes that the implants will help him regain his hearing and balance and thus become productive once more.

ALSO READ: I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

telegram-follow
Millie Odhiambo
Louis Otieno
Louis Otieno fund
readers lounge
next

Related Stories

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Readers Lounge

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

By Derrick Oluoch

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

Readers Lounge

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

By Derrick Oluoch

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

Readers Lounge

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

By Wanja Mbuthia

Tales of women who rape men

Readers Lounge

Tales of women who rape men

By Silas Nyanchwani

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

Readers Lounge

Fake Trust Condoms in the market!

By Derrick Oluoch

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

Readers Lounge

Liberia’s ex-president Ellen Sirleaf wins Sh502 million African leadership prize

By Derrick Oluoch

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

Readers Lounge

I regret leaving: Actress Celina opens up on exiting local drama mother-in-law

By Derrick Oluoch

Why she has not slept with you yet

Relationships

Why she has not slept with you yet

By Shanniq Monicah

Things you should never do after a breakup

Relationships

Things you should never do after a breakup

By Esther Muchene

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

Between The Sheets

Mistakes couple make when using condoms

By Shanniq Monicah

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Readers Lounge

Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

By Derrick Oluoch

5 types of cars that boss ladies drive in Kenya

Readers Lounge

5 types of cars that boss ladies drive in Kenya

By Shanniq Monicah

Have you considered the free meal? You don’t have to be interested in him to go on a date

Girl Talk

Have you considered the free meal? You don’t have to be interested in him to go on a date

By Anne Muiruri

How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex

Girl Talk

How to kill the obsession, move on from your ex

By Dr Cupid

Evewoman