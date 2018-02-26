Suba North MP Hon Millie Odhiambo

Leading a section of MPs, Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo vowed to aid embattled former TV personality Louis Otieno after he came forward and made public his situation.

Speaking at Orange House, Hon Millie promised to rally her colleagues and raise funds and resources to get Louis out of his predicament.

“Our attention has been brought to the plight of Louis Otieno, who was a top media personality in Kenya and we want to say that as concerned Members of Parliament that we are going to support him in whichever little way we can.” Said Millie as she addressed the press at the ODM Party National Governing Council function.

The former journalist caused a stir after he revealed that his close friends abandoned him at his hour of need despite some them making it big in life. He stated that his life changed drastically since his downfall from being a reputable media personality.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with KTN, Louis who is suffering from acute pancreatic and have since lost his hearing, appealed to the public to help him raise funds for an implant procedure abroad to restore his hearing.

The move by the legislators will come as great help to the embattled journalist who is eagerly in need of the hearing implant and has since lost his balance due to his hearing problem.

Louis believes that the implants will help him regain his hearing and balance and thus become productive once more.

