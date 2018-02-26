Tanya stuns with sweet message to hubby as they celebrate their first anniversary

Sarah Hassan

Popular actress and TV host Sarah Hassan, popularly known as Tanya, left her fans drenched in awe as she penned a sweet letter to her hubby Martin Dale.

The curvaceous model was celebrating the love of her life as they marked their first wedding anniversary.

She could clearly not hold back her emotions as she went on to thank her mane for the spectacular year they have had together.

The lovebirds held a magical white and purple-themed wedding at Karura Forest wedding in 2017. Tanya and Martin's wedding

The couple moved to the United States soon after their wedding when Tanya opted to further her studies.

