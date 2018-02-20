﻿ Khloe Kardashian and BFF Malika fight over Tristan : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Khloe's bestfriend, Malika feels threatened by the time Khloe spend with Tristan

Wanja Mbuthia

20th Feb 2018
Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Insert: Malika Haqq

Khloe’s long-time best friend Malika is lately feeling neglected by the reality star. That is if what was aired on ‘Keeping up with Kardashians’ is anything to go by. In the episode, the two are seen sitting down to iron out some issues that have seemingly been affecting their friendship.

"We don't spend a lot of Malika and Khloe time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloe and the guy time," Malika rants.

Khloe moved to Cleveland to live with her boyfriend and baby-daddy to be,Tristan Thompson, something that obviously put some distance between the two besties.

"It is a bit of a strain. I don't wanna blame you because you moved”. "That's so childish. But I think it's hard. You and I, we went from seeing each other how many days a week to seeing each other every other month." Malika complained.

As much as Khloe did not fully agree with Malika’s accusations, she promised to make more efforts towards improving or rather getting back to where they were as besties initially.

"If Malika feels like I'm not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that, and I need to make a better effort," Khloe told the cameras.

