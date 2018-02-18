﻿ Grace Msalame’s Baby daddy, Paul Ndichu and wife Maureen Momanyi finally share the sexy baby bump photoshoot : Evewoman - The Standard
This celebrity couple will be welcoming their first child

Shanniq Monicah

18th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Actress Brenda Wairimu and Singer Juliani are such a cute couple….awwwwww

This Valentine’s season is going to be full of baby fevers and proposals. Bahati and Diana welcomed a baby girl, now we have Lilian Muli preggies and the list is endless.

Paul Ndichu who is known to be Grace Msalame’s baby daddy will soon be expecting another baby with his current wife, Maureen Momanyi. The sister-in-law to Janet Mbugua did a sexy photoshoot last year in December and she has finally unveiled the pictures.

From the pictures we can try make a guess that they could be expecting a baby girl due to the pinky in the looks or maybe it could be twins?

 

 

ALSO READ: Throwing it back to when Vera was not ‘thebossette’

 

 

