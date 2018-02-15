﻿ Looking forward to have a good time in bed? These are the foods you should eat : Evewoman - The Standard
Between The Sheets

Foods you should eat before getting intimate

Wanja Mbuthia

15th Feb 2018

We all love to have some good time between the sheets because anyway, apart from procreation, sex is meant to be enjoyed. And just like there is a solution to everything, there are foods that guarantee you a heavenly time when it comes to getting down.

Here are some foods you should take before getting intimate with your partner:

Apples:

Yeah!!! Apparently, apples have phytoestrogens, polyphenols, and antioxidant all which are micronutrients that are rich in sex. According to an Italian study, ladies who constantly consume apples tend to enjoy sex than those who didn’t.

Spinach:

Yeah, the readily available and affordable spinach. These greens are bound to give you a pleasurable time between the sheets if consumed regularly. This is because spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels, increasing blood flow. Increased blood flow increases arousal.

Strawberries:

According to Web MD, strawberries are high in antioxidants. Antioxidants aid in blood flow all over the body including in your sex organs. And you definitely know what that means.

Dark Chocolate:

Girls please note its dark chocolate and not white chocolate. When ingested, cacao increases levels of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin, which can increase energy and euphoria, while lowering stress levels, which ultimately boosts your sexual desire and makes it easier to reach orgasm.

Watermelon:

Increased studies now reveal that watermelons can act like natural Viagra in the body. According to Web MD, watermelons contain a nutrient called citrulline, which boosts nitric oxide and relaxes the blood vessels, mirroring the effects of drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Evewoman