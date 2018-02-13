Renewed vows!!!! Dj Mo and Size 8 redefine the Valentine vibe and we are envious

ALSO READ: Here is how to know if you are the side chick this Valentines
Celebrity power couple Size 8 and Dj Mo are the ultimate #RelationshipGoals. The two lovebirds have never shied away from expressing their love for one another in public. So what do you expect from them this love season? More love to each other… right? Yes, right!!! The two took to Instagram to send romantic messages to each other right ahead of Valentine’s Day!
Love is humble love wants the best for the other love is not jealous love is patient love does not gossip love does not condem love keeps no record of wrong love believes beyond a shadow of doubt love does nt assume love forgives love gives love delights I good not evil love seeks wisdom counsel and revelations from God. You Get this Love in Jesus and in Him you are also able to Love the way He loves you to your spouse family friend's and enemies. Love you @djmokenya so much soooo much ???????????????????????????????????? #valentines #lovemonth #smiles #grace #themurayas Make up @miss_keysha_makeup Location @doubletreenairobi Stylist @conniealuoch Hair @shironyoike
Their messages are way too sweet that we are left envious.
