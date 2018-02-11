﻿ Miss World Kenya 2016 Sheila Kanini shares what happens behind the modelling industry : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

There were reports of sexual assaults and lack of payments

By
Shanniq Monicah

11th Feb 2018

The beautiful model Sheila Kanini took a bold step when she opened up about what happens in the model industry. She is Miss World Kenya 2016, she has been able to work with major local brands and besides that she has been featured on various magazines.  Her journey is encouraging many models out here but the struggles and obstacles she faced clearly show how strong she is.

She went on her Instagram stories and said how she will not be modeling for Kenyan brands till further notice. Sheila added that the modeling industry is very evil in the way they exploit models. She exposed a number of brands which include the leading East Africa’s magazine, True Love which was one of the brands that never paid her fee after her doing a shoot with them and signing a contract. One of the leading hair brands, Darling, and some agencies asking for money for auditions.

What also captured our attention was that she had been called for a bikini runaway which she never attended and later on she heard that the ladies were paraded in front of white men for them to choose their best African sauce. With all honesty this is just shady and we love how Sheila Kanini has come open about it. There are many ladies out here who have been going through the same and they never knew how to express it.

Her coming clean about this has made us question where is the modeling industry heading to?

Evewoman