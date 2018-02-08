How life experiences and challenges drove me to birth a foundation: The story of Wendy Loyce

ALSO READ: How she made it: The grass to grace story of Oprah Winfrey Wendy Loyce Moraa,20

Wendy Loyce Moraa whose personal life experiences and challenges inspired her to start the group, The Big Sister Initiative. Growing up as a kid Wendy had no siblings, however she had a special way of interacting and bonding with her family and friends who always referred to her as Big Siz hence the name Big Sister was born.

The Big Sister Initiative is a motivational based, charitable organization that aims at impacting the lives of young adults in the society through Motivation, Mentorship, Sponsorship, and Charity. The organization was established with the aim of spreading love, sharing joy and bringing hope to the lives of young adults in our society to help them better themselves.

Growing up as a teenager, Wendy encountered various challenges some of which brought permanent scars but lifetime lessons were also learnt. These lessons are what she chooses to carry along with her and shares with her peers to encourage them and assure them that they are not alone in this journey of challenges.

Through the different motivational forums, she has had it is evident that sharing these life experiences helps in empowering the youth to come out and seek help and share their stories to uplift each other.

This year alone the B.S.I has been able to share with the kids of Rescue Dada Centre, a home that rescues girls from the streets and gives them an opportunity to better themselves in life. They also got to visit kids from Kijiji in Langata who were left homeless after a fire consumed their homes.

She explains that running the organization is not easy as there are numerous challenges that come along but her love for kids and people will not allow her to let go of her dreams as she is passionate about charity and seeing people around her happy gives her inner satisfaction.

A special thanks goes to her mother[Esther Agare],family and friends who have been of great support towards the growth of Big Sister Initiative from a vision into reality.

The Big Sister Initiative is looking forward to working with a bigger number of youths and groups who have the same vision and help make this Nation and the world at large a better place to be