Many dream of a big wedding and hope for a Disney happily ever after. If only it was that easy! Chances are you are more likely to get your heart broken first than find true love.

Before dragging your emotions and wasting time, it is wise to be on the lookout.

It starts with changes here and there. When you start noticing some red flags in your partner’s behavior it could be time to run before you get hurt.

Want to know if he or she will break your heart? Here are some signs to look out for.

You’re no longer a priority

When you met, all he or she wanted was to spend time with you. When your partner no longer spends time with you as they used to but they have time to be with family, friends, work and other things, move on.

They are far

Not in terms of locational distance but emotionally. When your partner starts cutting communication extending the period when they last spoke to you, it is obvious you are not in their mind.

Slowly pulling back

When they are not easily reachable and they begin to call less and ignore your calls and messages, their unavailability should be a sign he or she is not interested and will only waste your time.

They don’t ask about your day

In a healthy relationship, couples tend to show interest in each other’s daily activities. When he or she is not interested in what’s going on with you and stops showing concern about what’s going on in your life, this means they are no longer interested in you and will call it quits eventually.

Group thing

If you always find yourselves in a group setting where not much one on one talking and physical contact can take place, he or she could be doing so to avoid being with you alone. This is should raise concern considering earlier on, chances were you spent most of your time alone talking, getting physical and other things couples do together.

They won’t open up to you

If you have been dating for a long time and your partner still won’t open up to you, you should start asking yourself some serious questions. Openness, trust and transparency are some of the most important factors for a long lasting relationship.

Defensive

When you realize certain changes in behavior and bring it up out of concern, should your partner become aggressive to avoid discussing it, chances are they are stringing you along and they will break your heart.

Argumentative

Another classic telltale sign is ridiculous arguments that don’t make sense. With time your partner starts to become impatient and easily irritable. They look for the slightest opportunity to argue then leave in a huf