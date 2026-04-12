Plan International launches drought mitigation programme in Kilifi, Kwale

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Ruben Kitsao picks the carcass of his cow in the drought-hit Gandini village in Magarini sub-county, Kilifi County. [Marion kithi, Standard]

A non-governmental organisation has launched a drought mitigation programme in Kilifi and Kwale counties which involves cash and school feeding support to boost food security, education and child protection.

Plan International designed the initiative to cushion communities from food insecurity while strengthening school retention and child protection systems in the two coastal counties.

Programme coordinator Charles Mutie said the intervention combines direct cash transfers to households with school feeding programmes to address both immediate and long-term impact of drought.

In Kilifi County, at least 572 households will benefit from the programme, while 590 families in Kwale have also been enrolled.

Each household receives a monthly stipend of Sh7,000 for a period of three months, enabling families to meet their basic food and essential needs.

In Kilifi alone, Plan International will spend Sh12 million on the programme.

Mutie noted that although the region recently received rainfall, the situation on the ground remains fragile.

“Even with the rains, it will take about three months for most households to harvest food from their farms. This support is therefore critical in bridging that gap,” he said.

The cash transfers are expected to reduce negative coping mechanisms such as selling household assets or withdrawing children from school due to lack of food.

Beyond household support, the programme has introduced a six-month school feeding initiative targeting 3,000 learners in six primary schools across Kilifi county.

The schools include Matolani, Mikuluni, Magogoni, Mangororo, Kimbule and Migodomani primary schools.

Mutie said the impact has been immediate and visible, particularly in school attendance and retention.

At Magogoni Primary School, enrolment has surged significantly. Mutie noted that the school previously had 348 learners, but the number has now risen to over 500 following the introduction of the feeding program.

“This is a clear indication that when children are assured of a meal in school, parents are more willing to keep them in class,” he said.

Students have also reported improvements in both concentration and academic performance.

Janet, a learner at Mikuluni Comprehensive School, said the programme has eased the burden on parents while improving learning conditions.

“Most parents can now save money because children no longer go home for lunch. That time is now spent in class, and performance has improved. Many students are now exceeding expectations,” she said.

Teachers involved in the programme said the feeding initiative has transformed the school environment.

Rehema Ndoro, a teacher in charge of the feeding programme at Mikuluni, recalled the difficult conditions before its introduction.

“Some students used to faint during the morning parade or sleep in class due to hunger. That has changed significantly,” she said.

Ndoro added that the programme has made the school more attractive, with learners from neighbouring institutions transferring to benefit from the feeding programme.

“In the last Grade Six assessment, one girl scored 41 out of 44 marks. This improvement is largely because learners now spend more time in school instead of walking home for lunch,” she noted.

The programme is also boosting gains in child protection, particularly in reducing cases of child labour and exploitation.

Kauma Sub-County Children’s Officer Mr Kelvin Mugambi said the intervention has contributed to a notable decline in reported child protection cases.

“Many children who were previously exposed to exploitation have returned to school. We have also recorded a reduction in cases of child labour and sexual offences,” he said.

Mugambi further revealed that reported cases in the Child Protection Information System have dropped significantly.

“In 2023, we recorded over 150 cases, but now we have fewer than 100. That is a major improvement,” he said.

He also linked the programme to a reduction in cases of incest and improved nutrition among children and their families.

“The feeding programme ensures children are in school, well-nourished, and protected. It has had a ripple effect even at the household level,” he added.

The initiative also incorporates a school-based farming component implemented through 4K Clubs, where learners actively engage in growing crops such as maize, watermelon, and cassava within their school compounds.

The programme not only supplements the school feeding initiative but also equips students with practical agricultural skills, fostering a culture of self-reliance and food production from an early age.

Through these school gardens, institutions are able to diversify the meals provided to learners, improving dietary diversity and overall nutrition.

Teachers involved in the programme note that the hands-on approach has sparked interest among pupils, with many taking the knowledge back home to support household farming, further strengthening food security within the region.