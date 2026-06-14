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Parking nightmare for motorists as Nairobi walkways expansion gathers pace

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Jun. 14, 2026
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A section of the rehabilitated Moi Avenue in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Securing a parking lot in Nairobi Central Business District has become a nightmare for many motorists owing to the ongoing beautification and expansion of walkways.

Also edged out are some matatu saccos that have been picking passengers along some busy Streets and Avenues in the heart of the city as Nairobi City County replaces the old concrete slabs with cabro blocks.

The ongoing works, include the construction of walkways, the project also includes the installation of modern benches, landscaped boulevards and upgraded public amenities.

This has elicited mixed reactions from city residents and motorists considering the fact that hundreds to parking lots that have converted into walkways were one of the revenue sources for the county.

Based on the recent records, the county collects about Sh1.5 million from the parking within the city centre alone but some leaders including City Centre MCA John Mwaniki argue that the motorists have other options away from the CBD.

“In fact I have been pushing for this project as one way of decongesting the city centre, for many years, Nairobi city centre has been chaotic for both pedestrians and motorists,” said Mwaniki

“There are other options for motorist like Greenpark terminus which is open and other place, for matatus, there are available spaces like in Ngara which is not far from the city centre, people can alight there and trek,” the MCA added

Mwaniki said the project will also move to other roads in the CBD all the way to Kirinyaga road in the downtown.

“Driving and walking in the city had become problematic, that is why I have been asking governor Sakaja to implement the project, the pavements are not meant for hawkers because we are also expanding the markets for more spaces,” Mwaniki stated

Areas that have been covered include Haile Selassie Avenue for easy access to Wakulima Market, Muthurwa Market

Other areas are around Ambassador, Taifa Lane, the National Archives precinct, Haile Selassie Avenue and parts of Moi Avenue.

Sakaja has defended the project citing that it is part of a long-term vision to completely rehabilitate Nairobi’s CBD and restore its status.

“We are not just building walkways. We are redesigning public spaces to create a modern and dignified capital city. The improvements include quality pavements, benches, boulevards, better lighting and enhanced accessibility for all city users,” Sakaja said.

He added that the project is expected to deliver a fully revitalized city centre featuring modern walkways, landscaped boulevards, public seating areas and improved streetscapes. 

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Related Topics

Nairobi CBD Walkways Nairobi CBD Beautification Nairobi Parking Nightmare Haile Selassie Avenue
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