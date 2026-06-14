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From swelling opposition to dwindling numbers: Why Ruto is facing tough political battle

By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi | Jun. 14, 2026
President William Ruto at the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University grounds in Kakamega. He was accompanied by key politicians from Western Kenya.  [Michael Mute, Standard]

In what could be either panic or political intolerance, President William Ruto dashed to Kakamega yesterday to launch a Sacco, when his united opposition rivals were scheduled to hold a mega rally in the town. 

Having been away in Europe since last week, the president jetted back and barely 24 hours later went to launch the Sacco, making it difficult for the opposition to have their meeting because hundreds of heavily armed General Service Unit Police officers had barricaded the town.

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Related Topics

Ruto Vs Opposition In Kakamega Ruto Western Politics Kakamega Rally Blockade Kenya Opposition Tension
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