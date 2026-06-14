Rename Kibabii University to Cardinal Maurice Otunga, Wamalwa proposes

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Kibabii University entrance. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has suggested that Kibabii University be renamed in honour of the late Cardinal Maurice Michael Otunga, arguing that Kenya should consider using public institutions to immortalise national figures of integrity and moral standing.

Speaking during a church service in Kanduyi, Wamalwa said the country needs to reflect more deeply on leadership, integrity, and how national heroes are remembered.

“The issue of integrity is lacking in this country. Apart from a leader being a unifier, a defender, a decisive person to give leadership and being selfless for his people, a leader must be a leader of integrity,” Wamalwa said.

He recalled the establishment of Kibabii University, noting that its elevation to university status was done during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kibabii University received its charter in 2015, becoming one of the newer public universities in Kenya, having previously operated as a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

“When we brought a charter for Kibabii University it was done in a haste. It was during the time of former president Uhuru Kenyatta. I told Wamunyinyi that we were giving the university a charter. Ford Kenya people were not taking it seriously, saying it was still growing, but they accepted and pushed, and we brought the charter,” he said.

Wamalwa admitted that the process did not involve sufficient consultation with all stakeholders at the time, adding that even local leaders had initially opposed the move.

“We did not do enough consultation even though area leaders opposed it. We did not even have a chancellor then; Uhuru Kenyatta became its Chancellor,” he said.

He argued that institutions of higher learning can serve as symbols of national memory and recognition for individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

“When one is immortalised through sainthood, that is a godly thing. However, earthly leaders can also be immortalised through institutions,” he said. “We can reflect on the future and consider having a Cardinal Maurice Otunga University.”

Cardinal Maurice Michael Otunga, Kenya’s first and only cardinal, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential religious leaders, known for his humility, discipline, and commitment to the Catholic Church.

Wamalwa said such a renaming would not only honour Otunga’s legacy but also promote values of integrity among young people in higher learning institutions.

“We are ready to do it. In future, after our saint, we want to immortalise him through a university. It is something worth reflecting on,” he added.