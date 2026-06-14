"I take the blame": Gachagua admits

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Opposition leaders Eugene Wamalwa-DAPK, Rigathi Gachagua-DCP and Kalonzo Musyoka-Wiper arrive at St Mary's Catholic Church Kanduyi on June 14, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former Deputy President and (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has stirred political debate after publicly taking responsibility for supporting President William Ruto’s rise to power, saying he and parts of the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions must “take the blame” for their electoral decision.

Speaking at St Mary's Catholic Church, Kanduyi , Gachagua said he had previously ignored warnings from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, insisting that he trusted Ruto’s leadership and mobilised support for his presidency.

“I take the blame and the people of the Central region. All parts of the country had rejected him and voted for Azimio,” Gachagua said.

“I was even warned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. I brushed him off and said he was a Christian and we believed in him. Rift Valley and Central region, we went against the grain and voted him in. All the blame we take and apologize.”

He added that the current political and economic difficulties facing Kenyans should be understood in the context of leadership choices made during the election period, warning that voters may change direction in future.

“We cannot repeat the same mistake. The way we voted him in, we will do the reverse,” he said, suggesting that political realignments were inevitable ahead of the next polls.

Gachagua further called for restraint among leaders making early declarations of presidential ambitions, urging them to commit to unity and support for consensus candidates.

“It is not a must for you to be the one. We must make sacrifices. I, Riggy G, will make whatever sacrifice to ensure we have one presidential candidate,” he said.

However, his remarks also came alongside strong accusations directed at state agencies, where he alleged political intimidation and blamed security organs for allowing chaos and “goonism” during political and civic events.

He cited alleged incidents at religious gatherings, including All Saints Cathedral, where groups discussing post-budget analysis were reportedly attacked.

“The church has been tormented. Why have you turned against the Church?” he posed. “Goons escorted by police have attacked them.”

Other opposition leaders echoed similar concerns. Eugene Wamalwa accused the government of enabling insecurity and economic hardship, pointing to rising fuel prices and what he described as harassment of opposition meetings.

“We will not allow intimidation and goonism in our country,” Wamalwa said, alleging that groups were being disrupted while attempting to engage citizens on governance issues.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i also condemned attacks on schools and institutions, warning that the country was witnessing a worrying breakdown in civility and governance.

“How stupid can we be to attack a school bus with students? This is demonic,” Matiang’i said. “We are ready to do that work for you. Let’s respect the people and other leaders.”

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on his part, criticized rising living costs and warned against the use of force against dissenting voices.

“Let the police who are handling the opposition know that tables turn,” Kalonzo said. “We cannot allow tension and anarchy in the country.”

Amid the heated exchanges, Gachagua’s remarks stood out for openly linking current national challenges to past electoral decisions, even as he called for unity and future political sacrifices.

His statement has since sparked mixed reactions, with supporters viewing it as political honesty, while critics argue it reflects deepening divisions within the ruling coalition and the broader political landscape.

As the country edges closer to another election cycle, the debate over responsibility, governance, and political accountability continues to intensify, with leaders from across the political divide trading blame over Kenya’s economic and social challenges.