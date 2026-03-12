3.3 million stare at starvation as drought bites

Audio By Vocalize

East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul has told the Senate that 3.3 million people across 23 Counties lack food due to the drought situation in various parts of the country.

Askul who was before the Senate plenary to answer questions said that through the National Drought Management Authority the government is undertaking drought response initiatives with a budgetary allocation of Sh265.7 million for water trucking, fuel subsidies, repair of strategic facilities, provision of water tanks and provision of water tanks.

She said that the 2025 Short Rains Food and Nutrition Security Assessment, conducted in January 2026, evaluated the impact of the poor short rains season across 23 ASAL counties, with these counties remaining structurally vulnerable due to high poverty levels, aridity, recurrent climatic shocks, and limited livelihood diversification.

“Nine counties, including Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Samburu, and Kwale, are currently experiencing serious food insecurity, where many households are unable to meet their basic food needs without external assistance,” said Askul.

The Cabinet Secretary told the House that the remaining 14 ASAL counties are under food stress, meaning households are managing to meet minimum food requirements but only by reducing spending on other essential needs, selling assets, or adopting negative coping strategies.

Askul said while conditions in most of the severely affected counties are expected to remain at similar levels in the short term, the number of people requiring assistance is projected to increase, with Mandera County facing a high risk of deterioration into Emergency conditions by June 2026 if the forecast below-average rains materialise and response measures are not scaled up.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had sought an update on the drought situation in the country and asked Askul to disclose the data used by the Government to classify the affected areas and measures in place to ensure effective coordination of drought response efforts by the National Government, county governments, development partners, and humanitarian agencies

“Extremely high levels of acute malnutrition have been recorded in Mandera, Turkana South, Turkana East, and North Horr in Marsabit. Very high levels are also reported in Garissa, Isiolo, Wajir, Samburu, Turkana North/Kibish, Turkana West, Turkana Central/ Loima, and Tiaty,” said Askul.

She told the house that 810,871 children aged 6 to 59 months and 116,796 pregnant and lactating women are acutely malnourished and require urgent treatment and nutrition support, and without timely expansion of interventions, the situation poses serious public health risks and long-term consequences for human capital development.

Wambua sought to know how the Government has distributed the current budgetary allocation for drought mitigation and response across counties, and details of the specific progammes that have so far been rolled out in each affected county to mitigate the adverse effects of drought.

She told the house that the National Drought Management Authority is undertaking limited drought response interventions using resources under the National Drought Emergency Fund and the European Union, with a total budgetary provision amounting to Sh265.7 million.

“The government has provided unconditional cash transfers to 133,800 poor and vulnerable households in eight arid counties namely Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River, the cash transfers are disbursed under the Hunger Safety Net Programme, a key Vision 2030 flagship programme with the monthly stipends enabling beneficiary households to purchase food and meet other essential household needs,” said Askul.

She told the house that the cash transfer programme contributes to the progressive realisation of the right of every Kenyan to be free from hunger and to have adequate food of acceptable quality, as provided for under Article 43 (1) (c) of the Constitution of Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary told the house is between November 2025 and February 2026, the Government disbursed a total of Sh1.8 billion in cash transfers under the programme this includes Sh205 million disbursed in November 2025 and Sh778 million in February 2026.

Askul said that under the Sh4.1 billion allocated for National Government drought response, the National Drought Management Authority was allocated Sh350 million for critical water sector interventions, repair and maintenance of strategic boreholes, food security assessments, and drought response coordination.

“What long-term climate adaptation strategies is the Government implementing to enhance drought preparedness and resilience, and could the Cabinet Secretary disclose the Government’s current and planned investment in climate-smart agriculture initiatives?” asked Wambua.

Askul told the house that priority measures are being implemented across key sectors, including social protection and safety nets, livestock, water, health and nutrition, agriculture, education, child protection, peace and security, and drought response coordination.

The Cabinet Secretary told the house that the interventions are aimed at protecting lives and livelihoods, safeguarding core livelihood assets, maintaining continuity of essential services, and strengthening coordination of multi-sectoral response in affected counties.