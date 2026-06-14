Gachagua impeachment: Lawyers raise alarm over missing pages, Judges signatures

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File]

Lawyers involved in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua case raises questions about the integrity of the judgment issued by the High Court claiming that the version supplied to parties differs significantly from the one delivered in open court.

In a letter to the Deputy Registrar of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, Kiragu Wathuta & Company Advocates that the version supplied to parties is incomplete as 64 pages are missing and bears no judicial signatures whatsoever.