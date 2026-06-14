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Billions in, yet education woes remain

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jun. 14, 2026

Ruto’s education pledge falters despite record Sh784 billion allocation Schools continue suffering under persistent capitation and funding shortfalls 

Four years after pledging to transform education, the sector remains trapped in a cycle of policy experimentation, funding shortfalls and unfulfilled commitments.

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