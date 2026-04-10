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Kilifi County grants two-week waiver on penalties after system failure.

By Marion Kithi | Apr. 10, 2026
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Kilifi County Assembly during the Governor Gideon Mung’aro State of the County Address on Wednesday. [File, Standard]

Kilifi residents and traders have been given additional time to settle their dues after authorities extended a penalty waiver period by two weeks, following disruptions to the county’s digital payment system last month.

County government confirmed that the revised deadline for payments is now April 14, 2026, with penalties and interest on late remittances set to take effect from April 15.

 The extension comes after a prolonged outage of the county’s e-Services payment platform in March, which officials said had affected the ability of many taxpayers to meet the initial statutory deadline of March 31.

 In a statement, County Executive Committee Member for Finance Philip Charo acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the technical failure.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the system outage over the past month, which hindered traders and residents from settling their dues seamlessly,” he said.

 Charo noted that the disruption occurred at a critical period in the county’s revenue cycle, prompting the administration to intervene to ensure fairness.

“In consideration of these challenges, the county government has granted a two-week extension to allow all taxpayers adequate time to comply without incurring penalties,” he added.

The waiver applies across a range of county charges, including Single Business Permits, land rates, market fees, cess, and other statutory licences.

County officials have since assured residents that the payment system has been restored, with technical teams working continuously to stabilise operations and prevent further disruptions.

 We encourage all individuals and business owners to utilise this extension and make payments through authorised digital platforms or designated banking halls to avoid last-minute congestion and penalties,” Charo said.

 The county government urged residents to cooperate as efforts continue to streamline the operations.
ends
 

 

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