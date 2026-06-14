Kang'ata attends Linda Mwananchi rally in Thika, criticises Ruto policies

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Muranga Governor Irungu Kang'ata. [File, Standard]

Muranga Governor Irungu Kang'ata has joined the Linda Mwananchi team which he said was working towards bringing change in the Country's leadership.

Kang'ata was welcomed to the team by Siaya Senator James Orengo during a rally held in Thika Town in Kiambu County.

Kangata termed the Kenya Kwanza regime priority of Affordable Housing as totally misplaced and that the funds should be used to fund free education instead.

"The Kenya Kwanza regime has totally lost it, the funds being used to support the affordable housing programme should be channeled into offering free education to Kenyan students," said Kang'ata.

The Muranga Governor asked the Linda Mwananchi team to work closely with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in order to liberate the country from bad leadership.

"I have asked the Linda Mwananchi team to work closely with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua since I am interested in Kenya that will create opportunities for the youth through jobs which are not available at the moment," said Kang'ata.

The Linda Mwananchi team said they will work closely with the United Opposition to send President William Ruto home during the 2027 general election.

They were speaking during a public rally in Thika Town in Kiambu County where they said they will engage all like-minded leaders to ensure the country has a change of leadership.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said that President Ruto's popularity is dwindling very fast due to failure to deliver on the promises made to Kenyans.

Orengo claimed that Ruto is the only problem that Kenyans have at the moment and that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had foreseen this and supported Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

The Siaya governor urged Kenyans to register in large numbers saying that the Linda Mwananchi is working with the United Opposition to send Ruto home next year.

"The problem in Kenya is not the United Opposition or Linda Mwananchi but Ruto is the problem and he has to go home in 2027 for Kenyans to be safe," said Orengo.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said that they have toured the country and they have realised that Ruto does not have any support in all most all parts of the country.

Sifuna wondered where Ruto will get votes since 80 percent of citizens are against his leadership and that he should not think there is any miracle he will do in the next one year to earn citizens trust.

"Most Kenyans are impoverished due to the unpopular policies made by Ruto which has made life very difficult, we will do everything possible to send Ruto home," said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator said once they get to office they will reduce the State House budget accusing Ruto for changing state house structures very often leading to increase for its budget which is unnecessary.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino called on Kenyans not to accept handouts to re-elect Ruto but instead take the money and vote out the repressive regime.

Babu said that Kenyans were told that Education will be free, there would be creation of jobs for the youths, but corruption in the Ruto regime has affected the delivery of the promises.

"This government is repressing Kenyans, they are even bringing Ebola to the country, they have increased taxes and made Kenyans to struggle to meet their needs," said Babu.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said that Linda Mwananchi has the support of all Kenyans and this has caused the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to panic.

Osotsi castigated leaders working with Ruto under the broad-based arrangement, saying that they were contributing to making the lives of Kenyans difficult.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi said that Ruto had requested Kenyans to give him five years to turn around the country and if he fails they should look for an alternative.

"President William Ruto promised Kenyans that they should give him five years to turn around the country, now that he has failed, we should replace him," said Omondi.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka declared that the country is ripe for leadership change owing to the hard economic times and unfavorable government policies.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said that Kenyans will continue making noise as long as the current regime is not serving them effectively and Ruto should know that.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi observed that the country is united in the resolve to send Ruto home.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said they are working together to end bad leadership in the country.