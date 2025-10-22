Kilifi Governor Mung'aro reshuffles cabinet to enhance efficiency

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro during the issuance of the title deed in Ganze. [File, Standard]

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has reshuffled his County Executive Committee (CEC) and Chief Officers to boost service delivery and improve coordination across departments.

In the new line-up, Health and Sanitation CECM Peter Mwarogo retains his position and will continue to serve as the Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service.

Finance and Economic Planning CEC Yaye Shosi was moved to the Department of Gender, Sports, Youth, Social Services, Special Programmes, and Disaster Management.

Ruth Masha was transferred from the Gender docket to the Roads Department, while Philip Kitsao has been appointed acting CEC Finance.

Raymond Ngala (Trade and Tourism), Clara Chonga (Public Service Administration), Felkin Kaingu (Education), Dr Patteson Chula (Agriculture), Omar Said (Water), and Jane Kamto (Lands) have all retained their respective positions.

The County Attorney, Henry Kazungu Luganje, also retained his post.

Governor Mung’aro has also reassigned chief officers to new departments to ensure optimal performance.

Chief Officers Samuel Mkutano moves from Resource Mobilisation to Devolution and Civic Education while Christine Mwaka has been reassigned from Blue Economy and Livestock to Public Works.

George Mwangiri takes over as Chief Officer Resource Mobilisation, Winnie Luwali moves from Devolution to ICT, and Agnetta Karembo transitions from ICT to Livestock. Lawrence Bokoro, formerly Chief Officer for Public Works, has been reassigned to Water.

Lerine Kitema, Zamzam Abdulrahman, Herbert Tawa, Dr David Mulewa,Hezekiah Mwarua, and Teddy Yawa all retain their respective positions.

The county secretary has been tasked to ensure a smooth handover by CECs and Chief Officers.

In his statement, the governor announced that the Department of Finance, Economic Planning, and Resource MobiliSation will now be renamed the Department of Finance, Economic Planning, Resource MobiliSation, and the Executive Office of the Governor.

Similarly, the Department of Gender, Youth, Sports, and Social Services will now include Special Programmes and Disaster Management in its title.

The governor also directed the Chief Officer for Lands and Physical Planning to disband and reconstitute the Development Control Sub-Unit, with Franko Tai replacing Raymond Nzai as Principal Development Control Officer.

Governor Mung’aro has nominated Johnson Jeffa for appointment as Chief Officer for Energy and Geoffrey Mwango as Chief Officer for Blue Economy. Their names will be forwarded to the County Assembly for vetting and approval.

He said the reshuffle is meant “to enhance efficiency and ensure optimal performance across all sectors of the Kilifi County Government.”