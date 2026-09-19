Cattle theft threatens farmers' livelihoods in Kakamega as leaders seek Anti-Stock Theft Unit help

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Dairy farmers in Kakamega have raised concerns over rising cattle theft, which they say is threatening their livelihoods. [Courtesy]

Dairy farmers in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, have raised the alarm over an increase in cattle theft, saying the vice is threatening their livelihoods and undermining years of investment in livestock farming, with little being done to curb rising cases of insecurity.

The farmers want security agencies to intensify surveillance and investigations into livestock theft, amid claims that suspected criminal syndicates are working with residents to steal cattle and dispose of them through butcheries.

The farmers’ concerns came to the fore after thieves broke into the homestead of dairy farmer Violet Shivutse in Ishirumba village, Bukura area and made away with two Friesian cows.

Shivutse, who had travelled to attend an African Union meeting to represent farmers and women, said she returned home to discover that her prized animals had been stolen.

She said the thieves cut through the fence at her homestead and drove the animals to a nearby location where they were apparently loaded onto a vehicle.

“I am deeply saddened because I have taken many years to raise these cows. I have invested heavily in planting fodder and employed someone to take care of them. These cows were my source of livelihood, especially as a widow,” said Shivutse.

The farmer, who is also involved in mobilising farmers through various initiatives, said the stolen animals represented a significant financial investment and a vital source of income for her household.

According to Shivutse, one of the stolen cows was expected to give birth in October, while the other was a milking cow that generated approximately Sh14,000 a month in milk sales.

She estimated her losses at nearly Sh500,000, taking into account the value of the animals and the income she would lose from milk production.

“One of the cows was about to give birth in October. If you went to buy such a cow, you would spend approximately Sh250,000 because you are buying both the cow and a calf that is almost ready to be born,” she said.

“The other cow was a milking animal worth about Sh200,000. The loss I have suffered is close to half a million shillings.”

Shivutse said the thieves had left behind a calf that depended on its mother’s milk, forcing her to find alternative ways of feeding it.

She added that the theft would affect not only her household but also neighbours who relied on milk from her farm.

“My grandchildren and children depend on this milk. My workers and I also depend on it for food. I supply milk to the dairy, which earns me nearly Sh14,000 every month. That income is now gone,” she said.

The farmer said cattle theft had become a persistent problem in Ishirumba and surrounding villages, with several homesteads reportedly losing livestock in the past year.

“Since I came to live here six years ago, people have been losing their animals regularly. In one year alone, about four homesteads have lost cattle,” she said.

Shivutse called for a coordinated response from the police and other security agencies, saying farmers were yet to see a concrete strategy to address the problem.

She said persistent livestock theft was discouraging farmers from investing in dairy farming, which remains an important source of income for many households in the region.

The Lurambi MP, Titus Khamala, has called for the intervention of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit to help address the rising cases of cattle theft in the constituency and neighbouring areas.

The MP blamed suspected criminal networks for the thefts, alleging that some residents were collaborating with outsiders to steal livestock and dispose of the animals through butcheries.

“Nobody can know who has a stolen cow unless there are people within our communities who are involved in this business. There are syndicates involved in cattle theft, and some people are working with others to steal these animals,” said Khamala.

The MP alleged that some stolen cattle were transported using vehicles and tuk-tuks before being slaughtered and sold as meat.

“There are butcheries where, immediately after a cow is stolen, it is slaughtered and taken for sale. The theft is carried out quickly, and the animals are turned into meat,” the MP said.

The lawmaker urged parents to counsel their children against engaging in livestock theft, warning that economic hardships could not be used to justify criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Shibuli Location Chief Johnstone Luchendo has issued a stern warning to criminals terrorising residents in the area, urging them to abandon their activities or face the full force of the law.

Luchendo said the Government would not tolerate individuals involved in livestock theft, shop break-ins and other forms of crime targeting residents.

Speaking during a public baraza in Eshiamboko, the chief said cases of cattle theft, poultry theft and other criminal activities had raised concern among residents.

“The Government will not tolerate criminals who continue to terrorise residents through cattle theft, shop break-ins and other forms of crime,” Luchendo said.

He urged parents to take responsibility for their children and counsel them against engaging in criminal activities.

“Parents must talk to their children. We know that economic hardships are being experienced everywhere, but that does not justify stealing livestock,” he said.

The chief called on residents to cooperate with the police by providing information that could help identify and apprehend suspected criminals.