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Talanta dream becomes reality

By Jacob Ochiro | Sep. 19, 2026
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Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly Talanta Stadium. [Courtesy, Ministry of Sports]

On a typical Sunday afternoon in Kenya, local entertainment joints are decorated by many passionate football fans, donning their team jerseys and watching their favourite European teams.

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Talanta Stadium Raila Odinga International Stadium Stadium Construction AFCON 2027 Stadiums
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