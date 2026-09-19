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The Standard

Inside President Ruto's 32-stadium promise

By Jacob Ochiro | Sep. 19, 2026
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Raila Odinga Stadium, formerly known as Talanta Stadium. [Courtesy, Ministry of Sports]

Kenya's quest for new quality stadiums across the country has been long overdue. 

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