Former EPRA boss Bargoria seeks protection in family company dispute

Former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) boss Daniel Bargoria has moved to court in a bid to block prosecution in a row over family company ownership.
The lawyer, in the case filed alongside Siokwei Tarita Limited, claimed that the forgery claims are anchored on an ulterior motive of using the criminal justice system for a win after administrative and civil disputes allegedly failed.
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