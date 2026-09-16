Two police officers among five killed in Isiolo bandit attack

Audio By Vocalize

Two police officers are among five people killed by armed suspected livestock thieves in Gotu, Isiolo County. [File]

Two police officers are among five people killed after an armed group ambushed a team pursuing suspected livestock thieves in Gotu, Isiolo County.

The victims comprised two officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), a member of the National Police Reserve (NPR) and two civilians, according to police.

The team had been pursuing suspected livestock raiders who had reportedly stolen cattle when they were attacked by armed assailants on Wednesday morning.

The attackers fled before responding security officers arrived at the scene. Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet subsequently led a security team to Gotu as authorities began investigations and efforts to track down those responsible.

The attack has triggered renewed calls for stronger security measures in the area, with residents and local leaders expressing concern over the recurring loss of lives and livestock.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo condemned the incident, describing the deaths as “deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

Guyo said repeated attacks were creating fear among residents, disrupting livelihoods and undermining efforts to maintain peace in communities that depend heavily on livestock and other economic activities.

“The people of Isiolo deserve to live and work in peace and security,” the governor said.

He called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and national security agencies to intensify operations in Gotu and neighbouring areas, while urging authorities to strengthen patrols and intelligence gathering.

“We must act urgently and decisively to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” Guyo added as he conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Gotu attack came just a day after another deadly cattle-rustling incident in Igembe Central, Meru County, highlighting the continuing security challenges across the neighbouring counties.

Police said more than 120 cattle were stolen during the September 15 incident. One of the herders, Haron Mwira, was shot in the left knee while attempting to respond to the raid.

Mwira was rushed to Guardian Hospital in Kangeta but later died from excessive blood loss. His body was transferred to the Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it was awaiting autopsy.

The incidents have renewed concerns over the movement of suspected livestock raiders across county borders despite security deployments and ongoing efforts to curb cattle theft.

Isiolo and Meru are among the counties covered by Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a government security initiative targeting banditry and other forms of violent crime. The operation also covers Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit counties.

The government has said the strategy goes beyond security enforcement, incorporating long-term development initiatives intended to address factors associated with insecurity.

Murkomen has previously said the government wants to empower communities to participate actively in combating livestock theft while creating opportunities for legitimate economic activities.