Leaders demand action as Isiolo bandit attack claims five lives

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Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo urges authorities to intervene and protect the lives of residents in Gotu. [File, Standard]

Leaders have condemned the bandit attack in Gotu, Isiolo County, which left five people dead and called on security agencies to scale up security measures to address the rising insecurity cases.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo and Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya on Thursday called for urgent action by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja, to restore security in Gotu.

Two police officers were among five people killed in the Wednesday morning incident.

The victims were two officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), a National Police Reservist (NPR) and two civilians. The team was pursuing suspects who had reportedly stolen cattle when they were attacked by armed bandits.

The attackers fled before security officers arrived at the scene. Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet led a security team to Gotu as investigations to track down the suspects commenced.

Governor Guyo condemned the attack terming it “deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

“The people of Isiolo deserve to live and work in peace and security... Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and national security agencies must now intensify operations in Gotu and neighboring areas to ensure security prevails. The authorities should also strengthen patrols and intelligence gathering to prevent further loss of lives,” Guyo said.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi called for swift action by the police to restore security in the area.

“Every Kenyan has the right to live in safety and pursue their livelihoods without fear of attack,” he said.

“The government must therefore take immediate and decisive action to restore security in Gotu and the surrounding areas and ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and held accountable under the law,” added Moi.

The Kanu chairman also called on security agencies to work with local leaders, elders, religious leaders and residents to curb insecurity.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo demanded urgent security intervention in Gotu. Speaking on the floor of the House, Dullo said that the Gotu area was a hotspot for insecurity and urged the authorities to intervene and protect the lives of residents.

“It’s a bit sensitive, and it’s urgent. We have three people killed this morning in Isiolo county. We have discussed, and I hope a serious intervention is going to be done, especially in the Gotu area. It’s a hotspot area. If we can have something there, we will really appreciate it,” she said.

The Gotu attack came just a day after another deadly cattle-rustling incident in Igembe Central, Meru County, highlighting the continuing security challenges across the neighbouring counties.

Police said more than 120 cattle were stolen during the September 15 incident. One of the herders, Haron Mwira, was shot in the left knee while attempting to respond to the raid.

Mwira was rushed to Guardian Hospital in Kangeta but succumbed to excessive blood loss. His body was transferred to the Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it was awaiting autopsy.

The incidents have renewed concerns over the movement of suspected livestock raiders across county borders despite security deployments and ongoing efforts to curb cattle theft.

Isiolo and Meru are among the counties covered by Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a government security initiative targeting banditry and other forms of violent crime. The operation also covers Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit counties.

The government has previously said that its strategy goes beyond security enforcement, and there were efforts to incorporate long-term development initiatives intended to address factors associated with insecurity.