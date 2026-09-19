Books, stories key to preserving cultural heritage

Audio By Vocalize

Stakeholders drawn from Africa and beyond during the official launch of sixth edition of the Nairobi-based Macondo Literary Festival at Maktaba Kuu. [Courtesy]

Books and stories play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage and giving voice to communities whose histories have been overlooked or silenced, speakers at the Macondo Literary Festival in Nairobi said.

Brazilian Ambassador to Kenya Joao Alfredo dos Anjos Junior said literature reflected society while helping drive change.

“Literature matters because it unveils what needs to be unveiled, because it gives voice to those who have been silenced,” he said.

He was speaking during the launch of the festival’s sixth edition, which runs from September 18 to 20 under the theme ‘Ink, Sea, Silence.’

The festival brings together writers, artists and cultural practitioners to explore Africa’s history, identity and future through literature and the arts.

Discussions will focus on cultural memory, the looting of African artefacts and the restitution of heritage taken from the continent.

Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Håkan Åkesson said every child should have access to books and stories that reflect their communities and experiences.

Irish Ambassador to Kenya Caitríona Ingoldsby held that art, literature, music, dance and food helped bring people together through shared experiences.

The festival features authors and artists from Africa and beyond, including Kenyan literary prize winners Dominic Maina, Edwin Omindo and Nicholas Ogal. Performers will include Rebian, Adam Chienjo, Dorphanage and Kevin Munyi and Friends.