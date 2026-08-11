Gachagua rallies Maasai voters against Ruto in Narok

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua shares a plate of nyama choma with local leaders during his tour of Narok East, where he addressed residents in Suswa and Nairagie Enkare. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his political mobilisation in the South Rift, calling on Maasai and Mount Kenya communities living in Narok to unite and vote out President William Ruto and his allies in next year’s General Election.

Gachagua made the call on Monday during a political tour of Narok East, where he sought to consolidate support for his party following what he described as strategic gains in recent by-elections.

“Today is exactly one year to the General Election. We must do what we must do to change the administration for the betterment of our country, and Narok East is a midwife to this dream,” Gachagua said.

Addressing a gathering at Nairagie Enkare, the former Deputy President said the journey to remove President Ruto from office had begun, repeating his criticism of the administration over its economic record, development promises, land issues and the deaths of young people during protests.

Gachagua also announced that he would address the nation on Tuesday under the theme “Ruto at 4”, promising to give his assessment of the President’s four years in office, including what he said the administration had delivered and what it had failed to achieve.

The DCP leader turned his political firepower on Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat, urging voters to reject him in the 2027 election.

Gachagua accused Aramat of being ineffective in Parliament and claimed he had failed to adequately represent the constituency during his years in office. He endorsed DCP candidate Alfred Keriolale to challenge the MP.

“Apart from Keriolale, I ask the Maasai community to gang up with the Mount Kenya community who live in Narok to remove this MP, remove the current governor, senator and women representatives who are President Ruto sympathisers and replace them with DCP candidates,” he said.

Gachagua was accompanied by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku, Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, MP John Salasya, DCP party officials and a number of political aspirants from Narok and Kajiado.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua shares a plate of nyama choma with local leaders during his tour of Narok East, where he addressed residents in Suswa and Nairagie Enkare. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Gachagua also launched a scathing attack on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and its director, Mohamed Amin, accusing the agency of failing to adequately investigate high-profile killings.

He cited the killing of psychiatrist and mental health researcher Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and the death of a political figure from Mt Elgon, alleging that authorities had failed to act on threats issued against the victims.

“Those who killed the Mt Elgon leader are protected by the DCI with instructions from Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen,” he alleged, promising to push for investigations and prosecutions if his political camp takes power.

He further warned DCI officials that they would themselves face investigations over what he termed cover-ups of killings.

Gachagua also claimed he had received threats ahead of his planned August 21 visit to Emurua Dikirr, alleging that newly elected MP David Kipsang Keter had warned that he would face attacks.

Gachagua dismissed the alleged threats, saying he would proceed with the visit and that he had thousands of supporters in the constituency.

The Narok tour underscores Gachagua’s strategy of broadening his political base beyond Mount Kenya and forging alliances with communities in the South Rift ahead of the 2027 presidential and parliamentary contests.