Broad based PG puts fence sitters on notice as scramble for defectors intensifies

President William Ruto alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, and Governors Susan Kihika, Gladys Wanga, and Cecily Mbarire arrive at the Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County for the broad-based government retreat on August 10, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
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