Gachagua: Close Kikuyu police station

DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged state mechanism shielding the suspected police officers acussed of killing mental health researcher Dr Victoria Mutiso .[File, Standard]

Few days after DCI moved to arrest suspects in connection to the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso, DCP party leader has opened another can of worms implicating Kikuyu Police Station as a place where assassination are planned.

In a stinging revelation the former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared that Kikuyu police station is a crime scene following the revelation that the officers linked with the murder hailed from a police post in Kikuyu.