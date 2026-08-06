Munya terms Gachagua a bully as opposition unity row deepens

Audio By Vocalize

From Left, Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, PNU Party Leader Peter Munya and DP Party Leader Justin Muturi during a press conference on August 4, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya has escalated a growing political dispute with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Munya accuse the former Deputy President of being a "bully" whose confrontational style risks undermining efforts to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The sharp exchange comes amid widening debate over the structure and leadership of the opposition coalition, with Munya insisting that cooperation can only succeed if political leaders treat one another with respect instead of issuing ultimatums and belittling rival parties.

Speaking on a TV interview after Gachagua challenged smaller political parties to demonstrate their political strength before seeking coalition talks, Munya dismissed the remarks as disrespectful and divisive.

Gachagua, speaking at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County, maintained that his party was open to working with all opposition outfits but argued that parties seeking negotiations should first demonstrate they have grassroots support.

"I want to clarify today that DCP and Rigathi Gachagua welcome all political parties. They come. We compete fairly," Gachagua said.

Referring to Munya, Justin Muturi and Lenny Kivuti, Gachagua added that while they all advocate for a one-term presidency, "the only difference is the level of activity."

He questioned the influence of smaller parties, saying, "How do you talk to somebody who doesn't have people? You are alone, walking around like an ant. Go and find people. Then we come to the table and start arguing."

Munya fired back, describing the comments as demeaning and unworthy of a leader who once served as Deputy President.

"That's the kind of language you are saying is demeaning. We have asked him in our press conference to use respectful language when he is addressing other leaders," Munya said.

"How can you say people are not people? I lead a party called PNU, an old party. You've seen the meetings I've been holding and the political activities I've been undertaking. How can you say I don't have any people? That is demeaning."

When asked whether he believed Gachagua was behaving like a bully, Munya was unequivocal.

"That's what he is. He's not acting as a bully, he's a bully," he declared.

Munya argued that the former Deputy President had repeatedly used insulting language against fellow politicians, citing recent attacks on Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and other leaders.

"We think he needs to act more responsibly. Use your language in a more courteous manner. You'll go farther than you have gone," he said.

Despite the criticism, Munya insisted he has no personal differences with Gachagua, revealing that they once enjoyed cordial relations and that he had represented governors during the funeral of Gachagua's late brother.

"We don't have anything personal against Gachagua. We respect him. He has done a lot of work in exposing the failures of the current government, especially after being impeached," Munya said.

However, he warned that Gachagua's leadership style could jeopardize the opposition's chances of defeating President William Ruto in 2027.

"We want to work with him, but the tendency of wanting to be a dictator and issuing threats to other people needs to stop," he said.

Munya also rejected calls for political parties to dissolve and join DCP, saying Kenya's democracy depends on the existence of multiple political parties competing on ideas rather than being absorbed into a single movement.

"We refused to dissolve PNU before and we will not dissolve it now. Kenya is a multi-party democracy. We need a multiplicity of parties so that ideas can compete," he said.

He cautioned against what he termed "dictatorial tendencies," arguing that forcing parties into one political vehicle would reverse democratic gains made since the return of multiparty politics.

The former Meru governor further defended PNU's recent electoral performance, saying the party deliberately fielded youthful candidates in by-elections to nurture future leaders rather than focusing solely on winning seats.

"Politics is about participation. It's not about winning only," he said. "You can't destroy the dreams of young people merely because you think they cannot win."

While acknowledging that tensions exist within the opposition, Munya expressed optimism that coalition partners would eventually agree on a single presidential candidate.

"The differences are not as big as the impression being created. We can sit down and discuss and arrive at one candidate," he said.

He nevertheless warned that the opposition could squander its chances if leaders continued attacking one another.

"We need to reduce that bravado, name-calling and condescending language. If we really want to win, let us look at the bigger picture, treat each other with respect and create an atmosphere where we can agree on the way forward," Munya said.