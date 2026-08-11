Fikirini's bodyguard granted bail extension pending ballistics report

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Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs Kahindi at a past event. [File, Standard]

A police bodyguard linked to the fatal shooting of a youth mobiliser has been given ten more days to remain free on bond as investigators await a crucial ballistic report.

Rashid Charo, bodyguard of Principal Secretary for Youth and Sports Fikirini Jacobs, did not oppose the extension when the matter came up in court. Charo remains out on a personal bond of Sh20,000.

His lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, however, pressed the investigation team for transparency, urging the investigating officer to clearly state what progress has been made and what remains outstanding.

“The state should give a record of how far the investigations are and further give the position from which he is requesting for ten days to complete investigations,” Ombeta told the court, stating there is no point in holding his client for long.

Charo was arrested on July 2 after presenting himself at Muthaiga Police Station in connection with the death of Cecil Ouma Onyango, who was shot dead on June 30. The officer, through Ombeta, had earlier applied for the return of his belongings, including his service firearm, so he could resume duty.

The incident unfolded after Principal Secretary Jacobs attended a public function at the Social Hall in Kariokor.

The investigating officer informed the court that the file has yet to be presented to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for perusal and guidance.

The matter be mentioned again on August 19.