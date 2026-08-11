Concern over wanton spending in State House visits

Questions are emerging over the huge spending involved in the frequent visits to State House, as different delegations continue to stream in to meet President William Ruto.
It is not the first time that this issue has been raised but Ruto has often told off critics questioning the visits, saying he is in charge and at liberty to invite Kenyans from all walks of life.
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