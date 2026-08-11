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Game of numbers: How Ruto and rivals can win the 2027 poll

By Brian Kisanji | Aug. 11, 2026
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Under Article 138 of the Constitution, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of valid votes cast and at least 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 counties. [File, Standard]

With exactly one year to the August 10, 2027, General Election, Kenya’s presidential contest is increasingly becoming a game of numbers, as President William Ruto and a crowded field of opposition hopefuls seek to build the regional alliances needed to cross the elusive 50 per cent-plus-one threshold.

Under Article 138 of the Constitution, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of all valid votes cast and at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in at least 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

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2027 Elections 2027 Presidential Race 2027 Campaigns Political Coalitions
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