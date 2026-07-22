One thing the rest of the country should learn from Mt Kenya on elections

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Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [File-Standard]

We missed one very important lesson from the Ol Kalou by election last week because it only became apparent after the votes had been counted. A few days ago, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna commented that those without voter cards need not attend his rallies, some people found his comments harsh and elitist. But in that statement lies an uncomfortable truth that Kenyans need to confront.

Elections are not won by the size of rallies or the number of people who attend them. They are not won by the sharpest insults traded across podiums or the loudest chants on social media. They are not won through intimidation and brutality that sometimes accompany political engagements. Elections are won by one thing and one thing only: Votes. And votes begin with voter registration.

Of the many lessons one can pick post the Ol Kalou vote, perhaps the most impressive was the spectacular voter turnout. In one of the WhatsApp groups I belong to, a member shared a video of an elderly man being assisted to a polling station to cast his vote. That single image portrayed a community that understands that democracy is not a spectator sport. Every vote matters, regardless of age or circumstance.

That clip sparked a conversation in the group that inadvertently revealed why some communities consistently find themselves on the sidelines of national decision making. Almost every single one of us could identify at least one adult they knew who did not have an ID card, the very document required for one to register as a voter. These are people who have lived through several election cycles without ever exercising the most basic democratic right available to them. That should concern every Kenyan who genuinely wants this country to prosper.

If there is one lesson the rest of the country can borrow from the Mt. Kenya region, it is the seriousness with which this community approaches elections. When they speak about "their numbers," it is not mere political bravado. It is backed by voter registration, voter turnout and a culture of showing up on election day. When all is done, their strength is measured by what is reflected at the ballot box. Why the rest of us have not embraced the same level of commitment should be cause for a study.

Too many times, we lament about exclusion from national decision-making, we complain that others dominate political leadership, public appointments and the allocation of resources. Yet we fail to grasp the simple fact that political influence is built on participation.

We cannot continue accusing others of occupying the seats we keep leaving unclaimed through our voter apathy and indecision. Political power does not reward those who are merely eligible to vote. It rewards those who obtain an ID, register as voters, turn up on election day and cast their ballots.

The 2022 presidential election should have taught us that lesson. The final result was extraordinarily close. A relatively small shift in voter turnout across a few counties could have altered the outcome entirely. Every eligible citizen who never registered and every registered voter who never turned up to vote represented a choice that was never made.

As we look toward 2027, our priorities need to change. As voters we hold the key to determining who governs our country for the next five years from the grassroots to the presidency. Before we attend those rallies, we must ensure we have our IDs and voter registration in order. Before we debate manifestos, we should ask whether the people we are speaking for are registered voters. Before we complain about the leaders we end up with, we should ask whether we have done the bare minimum that democracy demands of us.

Every ambition we hold for this country that includes better leadership, accountable government, equitable development and a stronger democracy, depends on how every single citizen votes. So yes, Sifuna was right. We have no business attending rallies, engaging in heated debates and hating one another over politics if at the end of the day, we do not make our one vote count.