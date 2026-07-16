Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Long queues as Ol Kalou voters turn out for by-election

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Ol Kalou turned out in large numbers on Thursday to elect their next Member of Parliament, forming long queues at polling stations across the constituency from the early morning hours.

Voting began at 6 a.m. and proceeded peacefully, with voters steadily casting ballots at the 144 polling stations spread across the constituency's five wards.

A total of 73,480 registered voters were expected to participate in the by-election, with polling set to close at 5 p.m.

Leaders and candidates  joined residents at various polling stations to cast their votes.

At Ol Kalou A.C. Primary School polling station, voters expressed satisfaction with the exercise despite the long queues.

"The process is going on well, security is good and residents have turned out in large numbers. We are amazed by the turnout, considering this is a by-election," said Kariuki, a voter.

Another voter, Kafatha, said the exercise had remained largely peaceful.

"The process is peaceful, and people have been patient despite the long queues," he said.

Among those who voted at the station were Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho, who was accompanied by Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

The by-election follows the death of former MP David Kiaraho on March 29.

Residents remain hopeful that whoever is elected will steer the constituency's development agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Long Queues In Ol Kalou By Election Residents Turn Out In Large Numbers In Ol Kalou By Election Candidates Vote In Ol Kalou By Election Ol Kalou Residents Vote
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
9 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
24 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 24 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 24 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 24 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 24 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved