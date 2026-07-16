Long queues as Ol Kalou voters turn out for by-election

Audio By Vocalize

Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Ol Kalou turned out in large numbers on Thursday to elect their next Member of Parliament, forming long queues at polling stations across the constituency from the early morning hours.

Voting began at 6 a.m. and proceeded peacefully, with voters steadily casting ballots at the 144 polling stations spread across the constituency's five wards.

A total of 73,480 registered voters were expected to participate in the by-election, with polling set to close at 5 p.m.

Leaders and candidates joined residents at various polling stations to cast their votes.

At Ol Kalou A.C. Primary School polling station, voters expressed satisfaction with the exercise despite the long queues.

"The process is going on well, security is good and residents have turned out in large numbers. We are amazed by the turnout, considering this is a by-election," said Kariuki, a voter.

Another voter, Kafatha, said the exercise had remained largely peaceful.

"The process is peaceful, and people have been patient despite the long queues," he said.

Among those who voted at the station were Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho, who was accompanied by Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

The by-election follows the death of former MP David Kiaraho on March 29.

Residents remain hopeful that whoever is elected will steer the constituency's development agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.