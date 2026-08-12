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Couple hospitalised after stabbing incident in Umoja III

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 12, 2026
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The tenants opened the door and found blood on the floor, bed and table before alerting the landlady.

A 32-year-old man is receiving treatment after he was allegedly stabbed by his 23-year-old girlfriend during a disagreement at a house in Umoja III, Nairobi.

The incident was reported at Mowlem Police Station on Wednesday after the landlord, Margaret Bosibori, was alerted by tenants who noticed blood coming from one of the houses at about 9am.

The tenants opened the door and found blood on the floor, bed and table before alerting Bosibori.

The man, identified as Bramwel Simiyu, told police that he had disagreed with his girlfriend, Faith Kieti, during which he was allegedly stabbed on the neck, jaw and right shoulder.

Police who visited the scene found a blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to have been used in the incident, as well as a partially filled bottle of pesticide.

The two were taken to hospital, where the man was treated for his injuries while Kieti was treated for a cut on her right middle finger.

The man further alleged that his girlfriend attempted to take her own life by consuming pesticide following the incident.

He is awaiting referral to Kenyatta National Hospital for further medical assessment, while the lover remains at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

Elsewhere,

Police in Kayole are investigating the death of a 49-year-old Cameroonian man who died after developing breathing difficulties while at home with his wife.

The incident was reported at Obama Police Station after Sandra Mukai, 38, told officers that her husband, Mboumbouo Aboubakar, suddenly began experiencing difficulty breathing at about 4.20am on Wednesday.

The man was unable to speak and was rushed to Saika Nursing Home, where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers visited both the scene and the hospital and confirmed the death. 

No visible injuries were found on the deceased, with police investigations expected to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Related Topics

Umoja III Crime Scene Stabbing Incident
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