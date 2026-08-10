A mother's call: Bring my son back home from Russia

Long before marriage and the birth of her son, she was an athlete who competed with internationally acclaimed Tecla Lorupe. While Lorupe was from West Pokot, she was from Mt Elgon - Bungoma.
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