Starehe Boys take on 1,100 Km ride to raise Sh10 Million for education

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Some of Starehe Boys Centre students who are ridinng to raise Sh10 m fees on August 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Thirteen students from Starehe Boys Centre have embarked on the final leg of a gruelling 1,100-kilometre charity bikeathon from Nairobi to Mombasa to raise fees for their needy colleagues.

The riders resumed their journey on Wednesday after arriving in Nairobi from Busia on Monday and taking a day to rest and recover.

Their ultimate goal is to raise Sh10 million for the Starehe Boys Centre education fund, helping provide opportunities for future students.

The Dr Geoffrey Griffin Memorial Charity Bikeathon honours the legacy of Starehe Boys Centre founder Geoffrey Griffin, remembered for championing education and opportunity for young people.

But organisers say the challenge is not simply about raising money. It is designed to expose students to lessons that cannot easily be taught inside a classroom.

“This is a character-building adventure. In class, you learn many things theoretically, but on the road, you experience them for yourself,” said Ian Hicho, the team's technical director and coach.

According to Hicho, the journey is teaching the riders resilience, preparation, discipline and the ability to remain focused despite difficulties.

“Life is not always a smooth road, and this journey is teaching the boys how to navigate the ups and downs and still make it to the end,” he said.

The riders have had to contend with changing road conditions, traffic, hills, heat and fatigue. Their experience highlights an important issue facing young people today—the need to develop practical life skills alongside academic knowledge.

Hicho said the team trained for months to prepare for cycling about 100 kilometres every day.

“You cannot just wake up and ride 1,100 kilometres,” he said. “The preparation started months ago, with physical training, long-distance rides and mental preparation.”

For Form Three student Fidel Alfred Odhiambo, the demanding journey has tested his determination.

“There are moments when you feel like giving up, especially when climbing the hills, but you remember why you started and you keep going,” he said.

The experience has also provided a practical leadership lesson for team captain Ian Stanley. His responsibility is not merely to lead from the front but to ensure that every member of the team remains safe and the group moves together.

“Leadership is not just about being in front; it is about making sure everyone gets to the destination,” Stanley said.

For the younger cyclists, reaching Mombasa safely is itself an achievement, but the fundraising mission gives the journey a deeper purpose.

“When we reach Mombasa, it will mean that we have achieved the goal we set for ourselves: getting everyone there safely and helping raise funds for Starehe,” said Grade 10 student Marklus Kazungu.

Vivo Energy Kenya is providing stopover points, refreshments and logistical assistance through its Shell service station network, while St John Ambulance teams are supporting the riders with emergency response and medical services.

Mark Senteu, Commercial Manager at Vivo Energy Kenya and a former Starehe student, said the partnership demonstrates the importance of giving back.

“The most important principle running the world we live in today is reciprocity,” he said.

At Starehe Boys Centre, the Bikeathon is viewed as an extension of the institution's commitment to producing well-rounded young people.

“We hope they take away three things: the self-esteem and character that comes from taking on a major challenge, a sense of service and self-sacrifice, and the importance of team spirit,” said Fred Okono, the centre's director.

For Hicho, having benefited from Starehe's opportunities, he sees the ride as a way of opening doors for another generation.

“You are because someone was,” he said, urging others to embrace the responsibility of giving back.