Killer Cops: DCI reveals officer who pulled trigger in Dr Mutiso assassination

DCI boss Mohamed Amin displays firearm allegedly used during the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The mystery surrounding the brazen assassination of renowned mental health expert Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso has taken a chilling turn after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) named three serving police officers as having allegedly orchestrated the heinous act, with one pulling the trigger.

Two other people are also in custody for their alleged roles in the crime. The rider of the motorcycle that was carrying the assassin and the driver of the Toyota Prado which blocked the taxi Victoria was using shortly before being shot.