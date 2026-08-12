Five suspects in custody as DCI intensifies probe into Wasama killing

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The late Nathan Wasama Masai. [Courtesy]

The number of suspects in custody over the killing of former Chesikaki councillor and Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Masai Wasama has risen to five, following the surrender of two more suspects as detectives intensify investigations into the high-profile murder.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects surrendered separately on Wednesday, hours after detectives arrested three others believed to be connected to the August 8 shooting in Cheptais, Bungoma County.

One of the latest suspects, Robert Kimutai Psisei, alias Robert Miti, surrendered at Cheptais Police Station before being arrested, escorted and booked at Sirisia Police Station. Another suspect, Brian Chongin Kaos, surrendered at Chwele Police Station and was subsequently taken into custody.

“The DCI remains resolute in its efforts to expedite investigations into the murder,” the agency said.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned once detectives complete their investigations.

Wasama, a 61-year-old businessman and former councillor, was shot dead at his shop at Tuikut Trading Centre in Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County, on the night of August 8.

Preliminary investigations indicate that four men arrived at the trading centre on two motorcycles. One of the pillion passengers reportedly alighted, entered Wasama's shop and shot him.

A woman was also injured during the attack and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Evidence recovered

The investigation gained momentum on August 11 when detectives, acting on what the DCI described as credible leads and armed with a search warrant, raided a residence in Marigo Village, Cheptais Location.

Two suspects were arrested during the operation, while detectives recovered a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives and five arrows.

Police also seized three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod.

The DCI has not established publicly whether the recovered items were directly used in Wasama's killing. Investigators are expected to examine the evidence as they reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the shooting and establish the motive.

The latest arrests have come amid heightened public and political pressure for answers over the killing.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had accused the government of failing to adequately protect Wasama, claiming that the former councillor had reported threats to his life on several occasions.

Gachagua also alleged that senior officials were shielding individuals linked to the killing and questioned the conduct of the DCI in investigating murders in Mt Elgon.

“Previously, I mentioned that an individual named Mohamed Amin is being used to cover up murders in Mt. Elgon,” Gachagua alleged.

The claims have not been independently established, while authorities had not publicly confirmed the allegations at the time.

Wasama's killing has attracted particular concern because he had reportedly survived an earlier attack.

In 2024, unknown gunmen allegedly ambushed him in Kapcheshari and opened fire at his vehicle. Several bullets struck the rear of the car, but he escaped unharmed.

He had also recently announced his intention to contest the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, adding a political dimension to the murder investigation.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa condemned the killing and called for a comprehensive investigation.

“I unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence,” Barasa said, urging investigators to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice through due process.